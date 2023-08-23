Denying Russian soccer player visa to enter Britain a ‘huge injustice’ says coach of his Greek club

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Russian soccer player Magomed Ozdoev being denied a visa to enter Scotland for a European game was described as a “huge injustice” by his coach at Greek club PAOK. Ozdoev was refused entry by British authorities for the team’s Europa Conference League qualifying game in Edinburgh on Thursday against Hearts. The decision came three weeks after another player with a Russian passport was affected. Gaël Ondoua of Swiss club Servette could not travel to Glasgow to play in the Champions League qualifying rounds against Rangers. PAOK coach Răzvan Lucescu says “I don’t understand the people who decide about this.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.