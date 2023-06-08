Denver Nuggets too big, too strong for Miami Heat in Game 3 of NBA Finals
By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]
MIAMI (AP) — The Denver Nuggets proved too big and tough inside for the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. As a result the Western Conference champions lead the series 2-1 and are two victories away from their first title in franchise history. The Nuggets outrebounded the Heat 65-41 and outscored them 60-34 in the paint. Nikola Jokic had 18 rebounds on the defensive end alone. The Heat also had no answers for Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. on the glass.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) drives to the basket during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) drives to the basket during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) slaps the ball away from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)