Denver guard Tommy Bruner runs his own charity in addition to leading the nation in scoring

DENVER (AP) — Denver Pioneers point guard Tommy Bruner leads the nation in scoring and fields-goals made. He also ranks right up there in making kids happy, too, by handing out toys. Bruner spends his time off the court as the CEO and founder of a nonprofit organization he named “Be Different.” His charity recently delivered presents to more than 100 children for Christmas. His journey on the court has led him from USC Upstate to Jacksonville and finally to the Pioneers, where he’s coming off a 49-point effort in a double overtime win over South Dakota to bump his NCAA-leading scoring average to 26.3 points.

