Denver Broncos move quickly to sign linebacker Cody Barton after losing Josey Jewell to Panthers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Agent David Canter says his client Cody Barton is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos who lost Josey Jewell in free agency. Barton had 121 tackles for the Washington Commanders last season. He’s a sixth-year pro who has 257 tackles over the last two seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.