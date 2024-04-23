Denver Broncos introduce new uniforms for first time since 1997

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms Monday with their first major changes since 1997. The “Mile High Collection” maintains the current helmet log and features a total of 10 uniform combinations, four jerseys and three helmets. The collection integrates elements of Colorado’s landscapes, features a new navy metallic satin helmet and introduces a throwback orange uniform that includes the iconic legacy blue “D” helmet, paying tribute to the Orange Crush era and the Broncos’ first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.