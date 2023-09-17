Dent throws 5 TDs as UT Martin routs FCS-member Houston Christian 66-7

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kinkead Dent passed for 347 yards and five touchdowns as UT Martin overpowered FCS-member Houston Christian 66-7. Dent connected with Trevonte Rucker for a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Skyhawks (2-1). He followed that with a 34-yard scoring strike to DeVonte Tanksley for a 14-0 lead. Deuce McMillan scored on a 10-yard pass from Colby Suits and the Huskies (1-2) trailed 14-7 after one quarter. DeUT Martin broke the game open in the second quarter. Sam Franklin scored on a 46-yard run and Dent followed with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Hardy II and a 6-yarder to Zoe Roberts. Aidan Laros’ 33-yard field goal gave the Skyhawks a 38-7 lead at halftime.

