Dent and Dowling connect for a TD in overtime, and UT Martin edges Eastern Illinois 28-27

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kinkead Dent threw a pair of touchdown passes to Max Dowling, including the game-winner in overtime, to push UT Martin to a 28-27 victory over Eastern Illinois. Dent connected with Dowling on a 7-yard touchdown pass to open the extra period. Pierce Holley answered for Eastern Illinois (4-2, 0-1 Big South-OVC Association) with his fourth touchdown pass, a 21-yarder to Justin Thomas, but Holley threw an incomplete pass on the ensuing 2-point attempt. Dent was 16-of-35 passing for 182 yards and added 50 yards rushing on 11 carries for UT Martin (5-1, 2-0 ).

