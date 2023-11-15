Dense fog causes delays in Ethiopia-Sierra Leone game as World Cup qualifying in Africa begins

EL JADIDA, Morocco (AP) — Ethiopia and Sierra Leone played to a 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifying game that was delayed several times because of dense fog. The halftime break lasted about one hour as the fog lingered, and the referee stopped play twice in the second half before the match ended after 15 minutes of stoppage time. The game was played at El Abdi Stadium in the port city of El Jadida on the Atlantic coast of Morocco. Ethiopia and 16 other African teams are playing their home matches in other countries because they don’t have stadiums that meet international standards. Equatorial Guinea won 1-0 over Namibia. Congo beat Mauritania 2-0. Rwanda held Zimbabwe to a 0-0 draw.

