DeNobile’s 2 TD passes in final minute rallies Lafayette to 40-35 win over Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Dean DeNobile threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final minute, including the winner to Elijah Steward, to lead Lafayette to a 40-35 win over Monmouth on Saturday. Sone Ntoh scored on a 17-yard run to give Monmouth a 35-28 lead with 1:54 remaining. The Leopards took only a minute to respond on DeNobile’s 12-yard pass to Chris Carasia but a two-point conversion pass failed leaving them a point short. Lafayette recovered an onside kick and DeNobile found Steward deep down the left side for the 42-yard score with 36 seconds remaining. Monmouth got it to Lafayette’s 35-yard line with 22 seconds left before Gabe DuBois intercepted a pass over the middle to seal it.

