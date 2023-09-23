DeNobile accounts for all 4 Lafayette TDs in 28-20 victory over Monmouth

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dean DeNobile accounted for all four of Lafayette’s touchdowns and the Leopards held on to beat Monmouth 28-20. DeNobile completed 10 of 14 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 50 yards on the ground and a pair of short-yardage TD runs. His 8-yard touchdown pass to Chris Carasia stretched the Leopards’ lead to 28-14 with 12:41 to play. Jamar Curtis had 143 yards rushing on 28 carries for Lafayette (3-1). Marquez McCray was 20-of-31 passing for 223 yards and threw two touchdown passes, both to Dymere Miller, for Monmouth (1-3).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.