Denny Hamlin won’t guarantee 23XI will be at Daytona 500 following judge’s ruling

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Denny Hamlin, who along with Michael Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing, for the first time did not guarantee their team will field cars at the start of next season. His indecision at Phoenix Raceway came a day after a federal judge denied a temporary injunction that would have recognized 23XI and Front Row Motorsports as chartered teams as they continue their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR and chairman Jim France. There is a clause in the new charter agreements that begin next season that teams cannot sue NASCAR, and both teams asked this week in court for it to be waived and for the teams to be chartered as they proceed with their suit.

