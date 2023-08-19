Denny Hamlin wins pole for NASCAR race at Watkins Glen, his 3rd at road course this season

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. It’s the third time the NASCAR driver will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at a road course this season. Hamlin turned the two fastest laps in the final round of qualifying to edge William Byron for the top spot. Hamlin covered the 14-turn course in 70.392 seconds and reached a top speed of 125.298 mph. Byron was second at 124.961 mph. Hamlin felt like he could have been even better but says “you can’t nitpick when you’re that good.”

