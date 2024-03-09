Denny Hamlin wins pole at Phoenix as Toyota gets four of top six spots in qualifying

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway, capping a stellar qualifying session for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota on Saturday. Toyota grabbed four of the top six spots after Hamlin ran his lap in 132.655 miles per hour. Ty Gibbs will start on the outside of Row 1 while Erik Jones will start fourth and Tyler Reddick sixth. It is the 150th pole for Toyota in the Cup Series. Hamlin now has 41 career poles, including 36 with Toyota. The 43-year-old won his first career pole in Phoenix back in 2005.

