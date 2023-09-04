Denny Hamlin signs multiyear contract extension to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is staying with Joe Gibbs Racing after signing a multiyear contract extension with the organization he’s driven for since 2005. JGR announced Hamlin’s contract status Monday and said terms of the deal would not be disclosed. Hamlin first drove for owner Joe Gibbs in October 2005. He’s since lined up his No. 11 car more than 600 times as a Gibbs racer. Hamlin was asked about his contract status last week at NASCAR playoff media and said he “100 percent” still wanted to drive for JGR.

