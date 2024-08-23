Denny Hamlin feeling ‘negative’ about Toyota’s ‘colossal mistake’ that could impact his season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin couldn’t help but think negatively about the toughest penalty of his 20-year NASCAR career. The punishment might ruin his season and his chances of finally winning a Cup Series championship. He says “I feel negative about it.” NASCAR docked Hamlin 75 points and 10 playoff points and essentially eliminated any shot he had at winning the regular-season title and making his path toward a championship more difficult. The penalty was handed down because Hamlin’s race-winning engine from Bristol Motor Speedway in March was rebuilt by manufacturer Toyota before NASCAR could tear it down and inspect it.

