Denny Hamlin edges Reddick to claim NASCAR Cup pole in Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Denny Hamlin claimed the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, edging road course stalwart Tyler Reddick. Hamlin earned the 38th pole of his career by turning a lap in 77.719 seconds in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Reddick will start up front alongside him Sunday after turning a lap in 77.812 seconds in his 23XI Racing Toyota. Chase Elliott qualified in 10th place in his return from a one-race suspension. NASCAR’s most popular driver missed last week’s race for deliberately wrecking Hamlin in Charlotte.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.