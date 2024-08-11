Denny Hamlin begins his bid for a sweep at Richmond by winning the pole in qualifying

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin’s bid for a sweep at Richmond is off to a good start. Hamlin won the pole for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race when he topped qualifying Saturday in his No. 11 Toyota. It was Hamlin’s third pole of the year. Hamlin won the Cup event at Richmond earlier this season and is trying to become the first driver to sweep the track’s two races since Martin Truex Jr. in 2019. Hamlin’s five career victories at Richmond are one behind Kyle Busch, who is the leader among active racers.

