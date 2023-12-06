Dennis scores 17 points as No. 6 Baylor improves to 9-0 with a 78-60 win over Seton Hall

WACO, Texas (AP) — RayJ Dennis had 17 points and seven assists, true freshman Ja’Kobe Walter scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and sixth-ranked Baylor remained undefeated with a 78-60 victory over Seton Hall in a Big East-Big 12 Battle game. Dennis and Walter hit consecutive 3s for the 9-0 Bears after Seton Hall got within three points midway through the second half. Kadary Richmond had 18 points for the Pirates (5-3), while Dre Davis had 12. The Big 12 won all three games it played against Big East teams on Tuesday to clinch the conference challenge 7-3 with one game left to play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.