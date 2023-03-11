Dennis leads Toledo past Ohio into MAC tournament title game

CLEVELAND (AP) — RayJ Dennis scored 28 points as top-seeded Toledo advanced to the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship with its 17th straight win, 82-75 over Ohio. The Rockets haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1980. They matched the school record for wins in a season set by the 2013-14 squad. Toledo can now end its long NCAA drought by beating the Akron-Kent State semifinal winner in Saturday’s title game. Dante Maddox Jr. added 20 points for Toledo. Jaylin Hunter made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 and Devon Baker added 17 for fifth-seeded Ohio.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.