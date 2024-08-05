Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen wins badminton men’s singles gold, defending his Olympic title

PARIS (AP) — Viktor Axelsen is once again Olympic badminton champion. The 30-year-old from Denmark defended his men’s singles title by beating Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand for the gold medal. Axelsen defeated Vitidsarn 21-11, 21-11 in the final in just 52 minutes. He ran around the court afterward waving a Danish flag over his head. Fans in the stands chanted, “Viktor! Viktor!” Axelsen went over to a young fan and handed over his racket while receiving a constant standing ovation from the crowd. An Se-young of South Korea beat He Bing Jiao of China for bronze.

