Denmark’s Damsgaard goes from World Cup joy to penalty pain

Mikkel Damsgaard went into Brentford’s English League Cup match against Gillingham on a high after being called up to play at a World Cup for the first time but the Denmark playmaker was brought back down to earth. The 22-year-old Damsgaard struck what proved to be the decisive spot kick against the crossbar as Brentford lost 6-5 to its fourth-tier opponent in a penalty shootout in the third round. It was the only shock on a night Leicester continued its upturn in form to advance while Bournemouth dispatched Everton 4-1 in an all-Premier League matchup.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.