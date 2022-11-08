Denmark’s Damsgaard goes from World Cup joy to penalty pain

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard hits the bar with his penalty during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Brentford and Gillingham at Gtech Community stadium in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

Mikkel Damsgaard went into Brentford’s English League Cup match against Gillingham on a high after being called up to play at a World Cup for the first time but the Denmark playmaker was brought back down to earth. The 22-year-old Damsgaard struck what proved to be the decisive spot kick against the crossbar as Brentford lost 6-5 to its fourth-tier opponent in a penalty shootout in the third round. It was the only shock on a night Leicester continued its upturn in form to advance while Bournemouth dispatched Everton 4-1 in an all-Premier League matchup.

