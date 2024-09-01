Denmark, Slovakia and Latvia qualify for men’s hockey at the 2026 Milan Olympics

AALBORG, Denmark (AP) — Denmark, Slovakia and Latvia have qualified for the men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Milan Olympics. Each team won all three of its qualification round games to secure a spot. They join the United States, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Germany, Switzerland and host Italy in the field. The biggest question remains whether Russia will be allowed by the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation to compete given the country’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia’s absence would put Norway in as a fourth qualifier as the highest-ranked second-place finisher from the three tournaments that took place across Europe this week.

