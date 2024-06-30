Denmark rulings show how video review at Euro 2024 moved on far from FIFA’s original vision for VAR

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Video review of soccer referees’ decisions is testing the patience and faith of coaches, players and fans at the European Championship. Just as it has all season in club games. When FIFA tested and shaped the VAR concept in 2016, there were defined goals and promises. Only overturn clear errors. Don’t undermine the authority of the match referee. Decisions within 10 seconds. It’s not like that at Euro 2024. Denmark had back-to-back overrules go Germany’s way in a 2-0 loss on Saturday. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says “this is not how football is supposed to be.”

