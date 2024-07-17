Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen withdraws from Paris Olympics

Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics. The Badminton World Federation confirmed his decision Wednesday. Badminton Denmark cited multiple errors Christiansen made in reporting his whereabouts in line with anti-doping regulations, which the organization says were unintentional. Christiansen and partner Alexandra Boje have been removed from the draw with no replacement, according to the BWF. They competed in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics and finished third in their group. Group play in Paris begins July 27.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.