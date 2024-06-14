Denmark men’s soccer team refuses pay rise to ensure equal conditions with female counterparts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Players from Denmark’s men’s soccer team have refused a pay rise in what has been described as an “extraordinary step” to ensure they have equal working conditions with their female counterparts. The men’s team’s new agreement with the Danish Football Association comes into effect after the European Championship in Germany until 2028. It will see male and female internationals receive the same money for representing their national teams. As part of the new deal, the male players accepted a 15% decrease in their insurance coverage to allow for an upgrade of that of the women’s players by 50%. The men also turned down the opportunity for a pay rise.

