Denmark hires Riemer as permanent coach following departure of Hjulmand after Euro 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has hired Brian Riemer as coach after finally settling on a permanent replacement for Kasper Hjulmand following his departure after the European Championship. The 46-year-old Riemer was recently in charge at Belgian club Anderlecht. He has been handed a contract until the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Hjulmand stepped down after Euro 2024 where Denmark drew its three group games before losing to Germany in the round of 16. Since then, former Denmark international Morten Wieghorst was placed in interim charge until next year before going on sick leave with minor stress symptoms. Augsburg assistant coach Lars Knudsen then briefly took temporary control of the team.

