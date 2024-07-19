Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand steps down ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifying

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has decided to leave the job and not take the team into qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Hjulmand says in a statement the team needs new energy after the European Championship. Denmark was eliminated in the round of 16 by Germany after a game that featured one of the tournament’s most controversial refereeing decisions. Germany was awarded a penalty for handball to take the lead in a 2-0 win. The 52-year-old coach took Denmark to the semifinals of the previous Euros played in 2021, and helped the team qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Assistant coach Morten Wieghorst takes interim charge.

