Denmark advances to last 16 at European Championship after 0-0 draw with Serbia

MUNICH (AP) — Denmark advanced to the last 16 at the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Serbia. The Danes finished Group C with three points, the same as Slovenia, but ended up in second place because of a better qualifying ranking. Slovenia, which drew 0-0 with group-winner England, also advanced to the knockout stage. Denmark had most of the chances even though Serbia needed a victory to reach the next round. And almost all of those Danish opportunities came through Christian Eriksen, who was making a record 133rd appearance for his country. Denmark and Slovenia finished even on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.