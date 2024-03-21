Deniz Undav eyes Germany debut and shot at Euro 2024 squad

BERLIN (AP) — Deniz Undav’s goals for Stuttgart this season have earned the forward his first call-up for Germany for the upcoming friendlies against France and the Netherlands. On Saturday he could make his debut playing against French star Kylian Mbappé in Lyon, or it could come Tuesday against the Dutch in Frankfurt. Undav says he doesn’t care who he plays against and “I just hope that when I come in, I give everything.” If Undav impresses Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, he could even make the European Championship squad. Germany hosts the tournament this summer. Undav is one of six new call-ups made by Nagelsmann as the coach attempts a shakeup to get the German team out of its decline.

