Denis Shapovalov will miss the US Open because of a knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Shapovalov will miss the U.S. Open because of a knee injury that has kept him out of action since Wimbledon. The Canadian wrote in a social media post Wednesday that he had done everything possible to be healthy for the Aug. 28 start of play but that his knee needed more time. Shapovalov hasn’t played since a fourth-round loss at Wimbledon to Roman Safiullin on July 9. He had reached the semifinals there two years earlier for his best Grand Slam result. Shapovalov’s best U.S. Open finish was the quarterfinals in 2020. He is currently ranked 22nd after reaching as high as No. 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.