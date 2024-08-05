Denis Shapovalov retains ranking points, prize money after appealing DQ in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov will retain his ranking points and prize money after appealing his disqualification from the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Shapovalov was given an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation on Friday by an umpire. The ATP announced Monday that the loss of ranking points and prize money, which is automatically applied when a player defaults, was a disproportionate penalty for Shapovalov’s actions. He will have to pay a $36,400 fine for the violation.

