Denis Bouanga’s stoppage-time goal helps LAFC beat Timbers 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored in the second minute of stoppage time, Timothy Tillman added a goal and Los Angeles FC beat the Portland Timbers 3-2. Bouanga scored on a one-touch shot that ricocheted off the back post into the net to cap the scoring. Diego Chara made his 377th regular season appearance for the Timbers, the MLS record with a single club but was shown yellow cards in the 72nd and 76th minutes, with Portland playing a man down after the latter. An own goal and Timothy Tillman’s fourth goal of the season gave LAFC a 2-0 lead at halftime. Jonathan Rodríguez and Santiago Moreno each scored a goal and Maxime Crépeau had eight saves for the Timbers

