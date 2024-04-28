Denis Bouanga’s stoppage-time goal helps LAFC beat Timbers 3-2

By The Associated Press
Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno (30) dribbles the ball past Los Angeles FC midfielder Timothy Tillman during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored in the second minute of stoppage time, Timothy Tillman added a goal and Los Angeles FC beat the Portland Timbers 3-2. Bouanga scored on a one-touch shot that ricocheted off the back post into the net to cap the scoring. Diego Chara made his 377th regular season appearance for the Timbers, the MLS record with a single club but was shown yellow cards in the 72nd and 76th minutes, with Portland playing a man down after the latter. An own goal and Timothy Tillman’s fourth goal of the season gave LAFC a 2-0 lead at halftime. Jonathan Rodríguez and Santiago Moreno each scored a goal and Maxime Crépeau had eight saves for the Timbers

