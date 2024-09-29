Denis Bouanga’s goal earns LAFC 2-1 victory over Cincinnati, spot in postseason

CINCINNATI (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored in the 73rd minute to propel Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati, clinching his club a spot in the postseason. Bouanga found the net for the 18th time this season for LAFC (15-8-7), which became the only team in league history to record at least 50 points with postseason appearances in three straight seasons. Bouanga is second in the league to the 21 goals of D.C. United’s Christian Benteke. Olivier Giroud notched his first assist in his sixth career appearance. LAFC grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute and took it into halftime on the third goal of the season by 18-year-old rookie midfielder David Martínez. Rookie Luca Orellano took a pass from Luciano Acosta and scored in the 61st minute to pull Cincinnati (17-9-5) even.

