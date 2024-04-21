Denis Bouanga’s 2 goals help LAFC play Red Bulls to 2-2 tie

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored two goals, his second multi-goal game this season, to help Los Angeles FC rally from an early deficit for a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls. Bouanga ripped a right-footer from the left corner of the penalty area into the back of the net to cap the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time. New York (4-1-4) is unbeaten in five straight games. New York took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the eighth minute and, after Bouanga tied it from the penalty spot in the 67th, Emil Forsberg scored to put the Red Bulls back in front in the 81st. LAFC (3-3-3) had 57% possession and outshot New York 15-7.

