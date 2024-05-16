Denis Bouanga scores two goals to help LAFC beat St. Louis 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored two goals and Hugo Lloris made seven saves for his third clean sheet of the season to help LAFC beat St. Louis 2-0 on Wednesday night. Bouanga joined Carlos Vela as the only players in club history to score at least 10 game-winning goals. Bouanga ran past the defense to get to a nice, lofted pass from Mateusz Bogusz and took one touch before smashing a shot inside the near post in the 59th minute. Bouanga added another in second-half stoppage time. St. Louis misplayed a clearance in the LAFC end and Bouanga raced the length of the field on a breakaway to chip it over goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

