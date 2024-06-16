Denis Bouanga scores twice, adds assist as LAFC beats Orlando City 3-1 for sixth straight victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Denis Bouanga finished with two goals and an assist and Los Angeles FC ran its win streak to six with a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night. LAFC (10-4-3) has also won five straight on the road after failing to win any of its first five away from home this season. LAFC took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Bouanga, unassisted in the 45th minute. Orlando City (4-8-5) pulled even in the 69th minute on a goal by Martin Ojeda, ending a shutout streak by LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at five matches and 644 minutes, both club records. LAFC regained the lead in the 80th minute when Mateusz Bogusz took a pass from Bouanga and scored his seventh goal of the campaign.

