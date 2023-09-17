Denis Bouanga scores 2 goals in LAFC’s 4-2 rivalry victory over the LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC rallied for a 4-2 victory over the LA Galaxy in another thrilling edition of the El Tráfico rivalry. Denis Bouanga broke a tie with his second goal in the 75th minute, and Timothy Tillman added an insurance goal on the break in the 84th minute for the defending MLS champions, who snapped its three-game skid and moved up to second in the Western Conference standings. Billy Sharp scored an early goal and Maya Yoshida got the tying goal early in the second half for the 13th-place Galaxy, who put up a solid fight in front of another sellout crowd.

