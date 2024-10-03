Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris propel LAFC to 1-0 victory over St. Louis City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and Hugo Lloris wasn’t tested on the way to his league-leading 13th clean sheet of the season as Los Angeles FC blanked St. Louis City 1-0.Bouanga used assists from Mateusz Bogusz and Olivier Giroud to find the net for the 19th time this season for LAFC (16-8-7). Bouanga is second only to the 22 goals of D.C. United’s Christian Benteke in the race for the Golden Boot with two matches left in the regular season. Bogusz’s assist was his seventh, while Giroud notched his second in seven career appearances. Lloris grabbed the shutout lead without having to make a save. Benjamin Lundt saved five shots in his second start in goal for St. Louis City (7-12-13) this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.