Dempster’s 160 yards, 3 TDs power Stony Brook past Stonehill 37-10 in home opener

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Roland Dempster ran for 160 and three touchdowns and Stony Brook built a 23-0 lead by intermission and rolled to a 37-10 win over Stonehill in its home opener. The Seawolves bounced back from a 45-3 loss to Marshall in their season-opener a week ago. It was the third meeting between the schools and first since 1990.

