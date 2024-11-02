Dempster, Stony Brook survive Bryant in a 31-30 OT win

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Roland Dempster ran for 103 yards and scored one of his two touchdowns in overtime and Stony Brook never trailed in a 31-30 win over Bryant. Stony Brook’s Tyler Knoop completed a 40-yard touchdown to Jayce Freeman to give the 20th-ranked FCS Seawolves a 24-10 lead with 9:16 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs came right back when on the first play from scrimmage on their ensuing drive, Markiel Cockrell exploded through the middle and raced 75 yards for a touchdown to reduce the deficit to 24-17. Early in the fourth, Brennan Myer threw a 19-yard touchdown to Tristen Riley to knot it at 24 with 13:32 left in regulation.

