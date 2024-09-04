Demon Deacons and Cavaliers meet to start their ACC schedules Saturday

Wake Forest and Virginia meet Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. The Demon Deacons and Cavaliers both beat Championship Subdivision opponents in Week 1. The Demon Deacons have won five straight meetings. The Cavaliers haven’t beaten the Demon Deacons since 2007 and haven’t won in Winston-Salem since 2002. The longtime ACC teams first met in 1889 but didn’t play as often in recent years in the league’s former two-division format.

