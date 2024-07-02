Demiral’s goal in the first minute gives Turkey a 1-0 halftime lead over Austria at Euro 2024

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Merih Demiral’s early goal has given Turkey a 1-0 lead over Austria at halftime in their last-16 game at the European Championship. Tuesday’s game got off to a ferocious start. Both teams had chances inside the first 30 seconds and Demiral scored inside the first minute after the Austrian defense failed to deal with a corner. Christoph Baumgartner’s attempted clearance rebounded back off teammate Stefan Posch to goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who scooped it off the line only for Demiral to pounce on the rebound and score. The winner will play the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

