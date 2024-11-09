Demin scores 20, Keita adds double-double and BYU outlasts UC Riverside 86-80

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Egor Demin scored 20 points, Keba Keita added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and BYU held off UC Riverside 86-80. BYU went up by eight when Richie Saunders made 1 of 2 from the line with 15 seconds left, then Kaleb Smith hit a 3 for UCR to make it 84-79 with seven seconds left but the Cougars got two free throws from Mihailo Boskovic to deny the comeback. Fousseyni Traore had 13 points and Saunders 12 for the Cougars. BYU shot 53% from the field but made only 6 of 22 3-pointers and 14 of 26 free throws. Kaleb Smith led UCR with 20 points and Nate Pickens added 18.

