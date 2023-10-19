DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud have the Texans on the road to respectability

HOUSTON (AP) — A rookie coach and quarterback have the Houston Texans on the road to respectability after three awful seasons. Coach DeMeco Ryans, a former linebacker on the team, and quarterback C.J. Stroud are leading the way as the Texans have made a huge improvement from last season. They enter their bye this week at 3-3, already matching their win total from last season when they had the NFL’s second-worst record at 3-13-1.

