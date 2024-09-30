Dembélé left out of PSG game at Arsenal on disciplinary grounds

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has been left out of the squad to take on Arsenal in the Champions League. PSG coach Luis Enrique decided to snub the France player for Tuesday’s group match in London for disciplinary reasons. Dembélé has been a key element in PSG’s unbeaten start to the season. In six Ligue 1 matches he has four goals and delivered three assists. PSG is unbeaten in all competitions. It beat Girona in its Champions League opener this month while Arsenal drew with Atalanta 0-0.

