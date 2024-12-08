DeMarvion Overshown’s shining moment with Cowboys sparks talk of tandem with Micah Parsons

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — DeMarvion Overshown has the speed to match two-time All-Pro pass rushing teammate Micah Parsons, and then some. The second-year linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys has a signature play now, too. Overshown’s spectacular 23-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving was the type of shining moment Parsons and others had in mind. That’s even before Overshown’s rookie year was wiped out by a knee injury. Overshown gets a chance for an encore with Dallas in the spotlight at home again on Monday night against Cincinnati.

