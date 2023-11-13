DeMarlo Hale hired as Blue Jays’ associate manager under Schneider

TORONTO (AP) — DeMarlo Hale was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays as associate manager under John Schneider after three seasons as Terry Francona’s bench coach in Cleveland. The 62-year-old Chicago native was Toronto’s bench coach from 2013-18, became an Atlanta minor league coach and special assistant in 2019, then was interim first base coach in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when Eric Young decided not to travel. Hale served as Cleveland’s acting manager from July 29, 2021, through the end of the season while Francona was sidelined by health issues. The team went 30-33 with Hale in charge.

