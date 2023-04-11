DeMarcus Cousins joins Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rican league

SAN JUAN (AP) — Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has joined the Guaynabo Mets of Puerto Rico’s professional basketball league. The team says the 32-year-old “still has what it takes to play in the NBA”, but “is taking his talents to basketball-crazy Puerto Rico.” The Baloncesto Superior Nacional has brought several former NBA players in recent years. Cousins was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 season.

