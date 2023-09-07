Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq from Everton on Saudi transfer deadline day

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton winger Demarai Gray became the latest player to join the exodus to Saudi Arabia after signing for Al-Ettifaq on Thursday on the final day of the country’s transfer window. The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract. He follows a slew of stars from Europe’s top leagues who have headed to the lucrative Saudi League in recent months. The 27-year-old Gray joined Everton from German team Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He made 75 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Premier League club.

