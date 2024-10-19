DeMar DeRozan’s book on mental health adds to the conversation that he helped start in the NBA

For DeMar DeRozan, this path toward improved mental health started with writing a tweet. It led to him writing a book. Being in Sacramento isn’t the only new part of DeRozan’s story entering this NBA season. The six-time All-Star is now an author, after his book “Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm” was released in the offseason. It’s a continuation of the conversation he helped start six years ago when he revealed that he struggles with his mental health.

